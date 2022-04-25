Sutton wait on captain Craig Eastmond for Crawley clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sutton wait on captain Craig Eastmond for Crawley clash

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 3.23pm
Sutton captain Craig Eastmond will be assessed (Tim Goode/PA)
Sutton captain Craig Eastmond will be assessed (Tim Goode/PA)

Play-off hopefuls Sutton will check on captain Craig Eastmond ahead of Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet League Two meeting with Crawley.

Midfielder Eastmond missed Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Barrow after picking up an injury in the 1-0 win over Newport on Easter Monday.

Harry Beautyman will also be assessed, having sat out the club’s past two matches.

Matt Gray’s side currently occupy the final play-off final position, with three fixtures remaining.

Crawley will be without the suspended James Tilley for the short trip to Gander Green Lane.

The attacking midfielder must serve a ban after being sent off in the second half of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Mansfield.

Jack Payne was among the Red Devils’ injury absentees for the weekend loss at Field Mill and will be assessed.

Top scorer Kwesi Appiah is not expected to return after being sidelined for the past two games.

