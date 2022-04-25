Rhys Oates set to start again when Mansfield play Stevenage By Press Association April 25 2022, 4.29pm Mansfield forward Rhys Oates is expected to start again (Tim Markland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rhys Oates is available for Mansfield against Stevenage after shaking off a thigh problem. The striker started Saturday’s 2-0 win over Crawley and is expected to retain his place. Nigel Clough could name an unchanged line-up which would mean Jordan Bowery and Ryan Stirk remaining on the bench. Mansfield are sixth in Sky Bet League Two and victory would all-but guarantee a play-off spot. Stevenage have survived this season after a 2-0 win over Tranmere. They are expected to be unchanged following the victory with Chris Lines again on the bench. Long-term injury victim Jake Reeves will be unavailable and is not expected to play again this term. The former Brentford midfielder has been out since February with a broken arm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Stevenage all-but secure League Two status following victory over Tranmere No new injury concerns for Stevenage boss Steve Evans ahead of Tranmere fixture Rhys Oates could return to action when Mansfield host Crawley Oli Cooper set for place on Newport bench against Colchester