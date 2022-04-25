Rhys Oates set to start again when Mansfield play Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sport

Rhys Oates set to start again when Mansfield play Stevenage

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 4.29pm
Mansfield forward Rhys Oates is expected to start again (Tim Markland/PA)
Rhys Oates is available for Mansfield against Stevenage after shaking off a thigh problem.

The striker started Saturday’s 2-0 win over Crawley and is expected to retain his place.

Nigel Clough could name an unchanged line-up which would mean Jordan Bowery and Ryan Stirk remaining on the bench.

Mansfield are sixth in Sky Bet League Two and victory would all-but guarantee a play-off spot.

Stevenage have survived this season after a 2-0 win over Tranmere.

They are expected to be unchanged following the victory with Chris Lines again on the bench.

Long-term injury victim Jake Reeves will be unavailable and is not expected to play again this term.

The former Brentford midfielder has been out since February with a broken arm.

