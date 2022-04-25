FAW disappointed at potential Wales-Wrexham play-off clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

FAW disappointed at potential Wales-Wrexham play-off clash

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 5.05pm Updated: April 25 2022, 9.15pm
Wrexham could be involved in the National League play-off final on June 5, the same day as Wales attempt to reach the 2022 World Cup (David Davies/PA)
Wrexham could be involved in the National League play-off final on June 5, the same day as Wales attempt to reach the 2022 World Cup (David Davies/PA)

The Football Association of Wales and Wrexham have expressed disappointment that a potential National League play-off final would clash with Wales’ World Cup decider against Scotland or Ukraine.

The Vanarama National League has announced their play-off final will kick off at the London Stadium at 3pm on Saturday, June 5 – just two hours before Wales’ attempt to reach their first World Cup since 1958 is scheduled to get under way in Cardiff.

Wrexham are currently second in the National League and likely to be involved in the end-of-season play-offs.

Noel Mooney
FAW chief executive Noel Mooney has expressed disappointment that no resolution has been found to move the National League play-off final from June 5 (Brian Lawless/PA)

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said: “The FAW wrote to Wrexham FC, the FA and UEFA to encourage moving the National League play-off final on Sunday 5th June.

“The FAW are disappointed that a resolution has not been found and would like to wish Wrexham the best of luck in their bid for promotion.”

Welsh Government minister Lesley Griffiths, who represents Wrexham in the Welsh Senedd, has written to National League chairman Jack Pearce calling for the June 5 date to be changed should Wrexham play in the final.

The Dragons, who are co-owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are currently second in the National League, seven points behind leaders Stockport with five games remaining.

Wrexham Press Conference – Racecourse Ground
Wrexham are co-owned by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney, left, and Ryan Reynolds (Peter Byrne/PA)

Only the champions are automatically promoted into the English Football League, with the next six teams contesting the play-offs.

Griffiths wrote on her personal Twitter account: “Obviously no guarantee @Wrexham_AFC will be involved but still disappointed by today’s announcement that the London Stadium will host the National League play-off final.

“I struggle to see how it can be the “perfect fit” for fans and I look forward to receiving a response.”

Underneath the tweet, she posted a copy of her letter sent to Pearce: “You may be aware Wrexham AFC is currently in second place in the National League. It is possible, therefore, they may reach the play-off final due to be played on Sunday, 5 June 2022.

“Also on that date, for the first time since 1958, our national side are due to play for a place in the World Cup finals to be played later this year.

“I have been contacted by several consitituents who are requesting the play-off final is moved if Wrexham do reach this and I would be grateful if you could give this your consideration.

“In addition, several constituents have pointed out that currently all six clubs in the play-off positions are northern clubs.

“As Wembley is not available, would you consider choosing a more northern venue than West Ham’s ground?”

Wrexham are currently joined in the play-off positions by Halifax, Solihull Moors, Chesterfield, Grimsby and Notts County.

Welcoming the selection of the London Stadium as the venue for their season finale, Vanarama League general manager Mark Ives said: “It is a fantastic sporting arena with a rich history and very befitting of our showpiece promotion final.

Wales v Austria – FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier – Semi Final – Cardiff City Stadium
Gareth Bale’s Wales are due to play Scotland or Ukraine on June 5 for a place at the 2022 World Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

“Whilst we don’t know who will get to the promotion final yet, what we can now promise is a stadium worthy of hosting such a huge game.”

Later on Monday, Wrexham issued a statement of their own, noting that the FAW’s hands were tied.

“The club, like the FAW had asked that every effort be made to see if a clash with Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Scotland or Ukraine could be avoided. While the kick-off times are different, the reality is that fans will have to make a choice between which of the games they want to watch live, in person,” they said.

“We are aware that the representations were taken seriously, and the decision taken by the National League was simply down to the lack of any alternative date or stadium to host the game.

“The date for the National League play-off game was announced at the start of the season and it couldn’t have been envisaged that a World Cup play-off game would need to be scheduled on the same day.

“The disappointment of the potential clash is shared by everyone, and should the Club compete in the National League Play-Off Final, we hope that it becomes a momentous and memorable day for football in Wales.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]