Marco Silva expected to select from unchanged squad when Fulham host Forest

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 5.21pm
Fulham boss Marco Silva is likely to make changes for the home game against Nottingham Forest (Adam Davy/PA)
Fulham boss Marco Silva is likely to make changes for the home game against Nottingham Forest (Adam Davy/PA)

Fulham boss Marco Silva is expected to select from an unchanged squad for the home game against Nottingham Forest.

Silva has reported no new injury worries after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Bournemouth put his side’s title celebrations on hold, but is likely to make one or two changes.

Antonee Robinson, Jean Michael Seri, Nathaniel Chalobah and Bobby De Cordova-Reid are among those pushing for recalls.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 41st goal of the season at Bournemouth and needs two more to surpass Guy Whittingham’s 42-goal haul from a 46-game second-tier season for Portsmouth in 1992-93.

Forest have injury concerns over striker Lewis Grabban, who was withdrawn 15 minutes after stepping off the bench in Saturday’s win at Peterborough.

Grabban, who had missed the previous home win against West Brom through illness, looks set to miss out and Sam Surridge is expected to retain his starting place up front.

Aston Villa loanee Keinan Davis (hamstring) is not likely to be available until the play-offs and Max Lowe (groin) is still out.

Steve Cooper’s side, who still have an outside chance of finishing in the top two, need one more point to mathematically guarantee a play-off place.

