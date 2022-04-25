Josh Ginnelly not complaining about time out due to Covid-19 as Hearts impress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Josh Ginnelly not complaining about time out due to Covid-19 as Hearts impress

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 10.31pm
Josh Ginnelly was on the scoresheet at Tannadice (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hearts forward Josh Ginnelly feels Covid-19 has hampered his chances of playing but is not going to complain given how well the club have been doing.

Ginnelly made his first start since February against Dundee United on Sunday and netted in a 3-2 victory for the Scottish Cup finalists.

The wide player, who started in a central attacking role at Tannadice, has played 33 games this season but 16 of his appearances have come off the bench.

The 25-year-old, whose goal at Tannadice was his fourth of the season, said: “I’ve had two or three Covid things and I’m not vaccinated. I’ve had well over two weeks off, so that’s given other people opportunities to play every game. They’ve done so well.

“I’m not going to start complaining but I’m more delighted with what the boys have done this season. Having been in the Championship, coming up this year, we haven’t looked out of place once.”

When asked if Covid was still having an effect on him, he said: “I’m fine, really. It’s more the case that I’ve missed training sessions and I’ve missed games. I’ve just been in and out because of Covid.

“It is what it is. I’m all about the team. I just want to see us go on to this next game against Ross County, win that and take every game into the final.”

Hearts had a depleted team at Tannadice but maintained the standards that saw them clinch third place in the cinch Premiership before the split.

Cup final places are an obvious motivation but Ginnelly believes the togetherness in the squad is a bigger drive for performances.

“We’ve had one team for quite a while and the boys have done so well,” he said.

“Everybody wants to start in the final but we don’t really have individuals. It’s all about the team. Whether you play one minute or 90, everybody is together.

“As we showed in the Hibs game, boys are gutted they haven’t started but we were delighted we got over the line.

“It’s tough going into the split when you’ve already got Europe and through to the cup final. Some people would just say: ‘Sweet, we don’t have to win. It’s fine.’

“But I think it’s important we keep the mentality we’ve had all season and we showed that because United are a good side.

“Obviously it comes from the gaffer but from within yourself anyway. I don’t know many footballers who wouldn’t want to win a game, whether it’s a league game, a friendly or a nothing game. You still want to win.”

