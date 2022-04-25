Josh Ginnelly not complaining about time out due to Covid-19 as Hearts impress

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts forward Josh Ginnelly feels Covid-19 has hampered his chances of playing but is not going to complain given how well the club have been doing.

Ginnelly made his first start since February against Dundee United on Sunday and netted in a 3-2 victory for the Scottish Cup finalists.

The wide player, who started in a central attacking role at Tannadice, has played 33 games this season but 16 of his appearances have come off the bench.

The 25-year-old, whose goal at Tannadice was his fourth of the season, said: “I’ve had two or three Covid things and I’m not vaccinated. I’ve had well over two weeks off, so that’s given other people opportunities to play every game. They’ve done so well.

“I’m not going to start complaining but I’m more delighted with what the boys have done this season. Having been in the Championship, coming up this year, we haven’t looked out of place once.”

When asked if Covid was still having an effect on him, he said: “I’m fine, really. It’s more the case that I’ve missed training sessions and I’ve missed games. I’ve just been in and out because of Covid.

“It is what it is. I’m all about the team. I just want to see us go on to this next game against Ross County, win that and take every game into the final.”

Hearts had a depleted team at Tannadice but maintained the standards that saw them clinch third place in the cinch Premiership before the split.

Cup final places are an obvious motivation but Ginnelly believes the togetherness in the squad is a bigger drive for performances.

“We’ve had one team for quite a while and the boys have done so well,” he said.

“Everybody wants to start in the final but we don’t really have individuals. It’s all about the team. Whether you play one minute or 90, everybody is together.

“As we showed in the Hibs game, boys are gutted they haven’t started but we were delighted we got over the line.

“It’s tough going into the split when you’ve already got Europe and through to the cup final. Some people would just say: ‘Sweet, we don’t have to win. It’s fine.’

“But I think it’s important we keep the mentality we’ve had all season and we showed that because United are a good side.

“Obviously it comes from the gaffer but from within yourself anyway. I don’t know many footballers who wouldn’t want to win a game, whether it’s a league game, a friendly or a nothing game. You still want to win.”