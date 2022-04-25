Greg Taylor: Celtic will stick to beliefs in title showdown with Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Greg Taylor: Celtic will stick to beliefs in title showdown with Rangers

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 10.33pm
Greg Taylor is focused on beating Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)
Greg Taylor is focused on beating Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA)

Greg Taylor vowed Celtic would stick to their football beliefs and not get carried away when they host Rangers in what could be a huge milestone in their season.

Celtic will go nine points and at least 21 goals clear with three games left if they beat Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday.

The Hoops took a major step closer to the cinch Premiership title when they won 2-0 against Ross County on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were dominant in the first half and scored early through Kyogo Furuhashi.

Celtic regained control following some County pressure early in the second half and their travelling fans were making bold assertions about the destiny of the title after Jota gave them a cushion with three minutes left.

Postecoglou hailed his players’ “laser focus” after the game and Taylor displayed that mindset as he looked ahead.

“We have strong beliefs at the club in the way that we want to play and try to not go too far away from those,” the left-back said. “When we do, that’s normally when we come unstuck.

“But we stuck with our beliefs and it showed late on.

“We have four big league games and we want to sprint across the finishing line by winning all four.

“The focus is purely on the next one. We want three points with another strong performance.

“Every game is crucial and the next game is a home one for us, so, hopefully, we’ll go and get another one. It’s just the next game, so it’s the most important.

“Ross County was the most important and we got the three points so now we’ll focus on the next one.

“We know that there are 12 points to play for and that is a lot of points.

“We have done all right so far keeping with those beliefs, so we will stick with them.”

Celtic are looking for a third consecutive league win over their city rivals but Rangers got the upper hand in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Easter Sunday.

Taylor, who opened the scoring at Hampden, admitted Celtic would be looking for an improved display this Sunday but that is always the case.

“We have moments throughout the season where we have had disappointing results,” he said. “Last weekend was one of them.

“In a cup competition, you get no second chances, so we had to go out and get Ross County and start well and we did that.

“I think the game was close last week. We can definitely be better as we try to be better every week. We can be better than we were against Ross County.

“If we stick to our beliefs and do that throughout the whole 90, then, hopefully, we will be successful.

“When we have 60,000 cheering us on, it definitely helps and we are hoping that will be the case.”

