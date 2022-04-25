Tony Watt wants Dundee United to improve home form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tony Watt wants Dundee United to improve home form

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 10.33pm
Tony Watt is looking for answers after another Tannadice setback (Steve Welsh/PA)
Dundee United forward Tony Watt admits they need to turn around their home form quickly ahead of the visit of his former club Motherwell.

United lost 3-2 against Hearts on Saturday to make it five matches since they last won at Tannadice – when Watt scored his only goal for United so far, against Well.

Tam Courts’ side have let slip a lead in four of those five matches but they remain in fourth spot in the cinch Premiership as they battle with the Lanarkshire side and Ross County for two remaining European places.

Watt said: “We need to turn it around because it is a big game. The Hearts defeat is still fresh in the mind and we need to get that out of the system then go again.

“It is like any home game, we want to win because we want to get that fourth position, but we are slapping ourselves on the back of the head.

“We have to assess what went wrong for Motherwell because it is a critical game now.

“It is big but every game is in the top six. It is the place we want to be and we are not going to go away and cry on it because sometimes that happens.

“We got beat off a good Hearts team. They are third in the league and are in the Scottish Cup final.

“We want to beat them and get closer to them but we still have a bit to go.”

