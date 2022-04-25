Tony Watt wants Dundee United to improve home form

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United forward Tony Watt admits they need to turn around their home form quickly ahead of the visit of his former club Motherwell.

United lost 3-2 against Hearts on Saturday to make it five matches since they last won at Tannadice – when Watt scored his only goal for United so far, against Well.

Tam Courts’ side have let slip a lead in four of those five matches but they remain in fourth spot in the cinch Premiership as they battle with the Lanarkshire side and Ross County for two remaining European places.

Watt said: “We need to turn it around because it is a big game. The Hearts defeat is still fresh in the mind and we need to get that out of the system then go again.

“It is like any home game, we want to win because we want to get that fourth position, but we are slapping ourselves on the back of the head.

“We have to assess what went wrong for Motherwell because it is a critical game now.

“It is big but every game is in the top six. It is the place we want to be and we are not going to go away and cry on it because sometimes that happens.

“We got beat off a good Hearts team. They are third in the league and are in the Scottish Cup final.

“We want to beat them and get closer to them but we still have a bit to go.”