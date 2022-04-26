Ireland announce Tests against All Blacks in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ireland announce Tests against All Blacks in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 11.33am
Ireland defeated the All Blacks 29-20 in November but have never beaten them on New Zealand soil (Niall Carson/PA)
Ireland’s three summer Tests in New Zealand will be played in Auckland, Dunedin and Wellington on successive Saturdays in early July.

The Irish will tour for the first time since Andy Farrell was appointed head coach after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of a 2020 trip to Australia and last year’s scheduled visit to Fiji.

Ireland’s opening match against the All Blacks will take place on Saturday, July 2 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Seven days later, the sides will meet again at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin before the series is completed on Saturday, July 16 at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

Each game will kick off at 8.05am UK time.

Ireland have never beaten their upcoming opponents on New Zealand soil and lost all three Tests on their last visit, in 2012.

However, the Irish have since beaten the All Blacks on three occasions, including an historic first victory over them in 2016 in Chicago and last autumn’s eye-catching 29-20 success in Dublin.

Ireland celebrate their win against New Zealand
This tour will be another crucial stepping stone for Ireland towards next year’s World Cup in France, where they could potentially meet New Zealand in the quarter-finals for the second-successive tournament, having suffered a 46-14 loss in Japan in 2019.

Farrell’s men have won 12 of their last 13 matches and received widespread plaudits for recent performances.

Last month, they clinched their first Six Nations Triple Crown since 2018 but were ultimately denied championship glory by a round-two defeat to Grand Slam-winners France in Paris.

In addition to the Test matches, Ireland will face two midweek fixtures in New Zealand, with details of those games yet to be confirmed.

Tour fixtures:

New Zealand v Ireland; Saturday, July 2, 8.05am – Eden Park, Auckland

New Zealand v Ireland; Saturday, July 9, 8.05am – Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

New Zealand v Ireland; Saturday, July 16, 8.05am – Sky Stadium, Wellington

