Middlesbrough hopeful Marcus Tavernier and Dael Fry will be fit to face Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Middlesbrough hopeful Marcus Tavernier and Dael Fry will be fit to face Cardiff

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 12.45pm
Marcus Tavernier is expected to be available to face Cardiff (Richard Sellers/PA)
Marcus Tavernier is expected to be available to face Cardiff (Richard Sellers/PA)

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder will make late calls on Marcus Tavernier and Dael Fry ahead of the visit of Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship.

Tavernier was substituted late on in the 1-1 draw at Swansea at the weekend after rolling his ankle but Wilder anticipates the midfielder being available on Wednesday evening.

Wilder is similarly optimistic about Fry, who has missed Boro’s last three games with a calf complaint, while another defender Grant Hall is in contention after a tight hamstring ruled him out of the Swans game.

Midfielder Matt Crooks serves the last game of a three-match ban.

Joe Ralls might have played his last game for Cardiff after Bluebirds boss Steve Morison confirmed the midfielder would miss the final three games of the season because of injury.

Ralls is out of contract in the summer and there is no guarantee of a new deal, but he is set to miss the rest of the 2021/22 campaign owing to a groin problem that led to his withdrawal in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

Cody Drameh was also withdrawn at Bramall Lane at half-time and the on-loan Leeds full-back faces a late fitness test to determine his availability.

Uche Ikpeazu is ineligible to face his parent club while fellow forward Isaak Davies is nursing a similar hamstring problem to the one that has ruled out midfielder Sam Bowen for the rest of the campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier