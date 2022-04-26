Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams each take command of their quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams each take command of their quarter-finals

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 1.35pm Updated: April 26 2022, 6.15pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan opened up a 6-2 lead over Stephen Maguire in their World Championship quarter-final (Tim Goode/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan and Mark Williams took command of their respective quarter-finals on day 11 of the World Championship in Sheffield.

O’Sullivan benefited from an error-strewn display from Stephen Maguire to open up a 6-2 lead following their opening session, with Williams leading Yan Bingtao by the same margin after winning four frames in a row.

Maguire won a scrappy opening frame which had threatened to degenerate into a stalemate, with the green, brown and blue all clustered around the same corner pocket, but O’Sullivan quickly levelled the scores and moved in front with a run of 54 in the third.

The six-time champion looked unhappy with the state of his tip on several occasions but stretched his lead with the aid of breaks of 70 and 123 before Maguire crucially won an eventful eighth frame.

The Scot initially missed an attempted double on the final red and then went in-off when he did double it following an O’Sullivan safety, but O’Sullivan failed to pot the yellow to the middle and Maguire gratefully cleared up.

Yan fought back from 2-0 down with breaks of 102 and 85, but Williams found his scoring touch after the mid-session interval to produce breaks of 60, 106, 72 and 77, Yan failing to pot a single ball in the last three frames.

Judd Trump
Judd Trump (pictured) edged ahead against Stuart Bingham (Tim Goode/PA)

During Tuesday’s afternoon matches, Judd Trump and John Higgins both came out on top in the opening sessions of their respective quarter-finals.

Trump, world champion three years ago, took a 5-3 lead over Stuart Bingham, whose own memorable Crucible triumph came in 2015 at the age of 38.

Both players scored century breaks, Bingham’s 106 the highest in the seventh frame, before Trump edged a tense final frame of the session 73-35.

On the other table, four-time champion Higgins also built a 5-3 advantage over Jack Lisowski, who was back in action following his dramatic 13-12 win over Neil Robertson late on Monday evening.

