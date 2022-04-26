Unai Emery admits Villarreal have lost ‘surprise factor’ ahead of Anfield battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Unai Emery admits Villarreal have lost ‘surprise factor’ ahead of Anfield battle

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 3.57pm
Villarreal manager Unai Emery admits they will not have the element of surprise against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final (Niall Carson/PA)
Villarreal manager Unai Emery admits they have lost the element of surprise going into their Champions League semi-final first leg against Liverpool at Anfield.

Few expected the seventh-placed LaLiga side to get past Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knockout stages to reach the last four.

Emery admits the chances of Liverpool not taking them seriously are slim but he hopes to “surf the wave” of success which started when they won the Europa League last season.

“The surprise factor goes down; the first tie against Juventus the surprise factor was maybe more important,” said the former Arsenal manager.

“Against Bayern it was important, because we managed to find our own performance and we could use our weapons against another powerful rival.

“That’s not present any more but every team who is in the semi-final deserves it, we know they will respect us.

“We have been able to compete against big teams like Juve and Bayern, so they know it will be a tough game and will have to be 100 percent and give it all at Anfield.

“Of course they will feel favourites as that is natural. It is an even higher difficulty than Juventus and Bayern Munich.

“What I see gives me huge motivation to try to play the perfect game in order to beat the best Liverpool.

“They have built a Liverpool team like their coach, with that smile, that energy.

“We will try to surf the wave of experience we started accumulating last season.”

Midfielder Dani Parejo insists they head to Anfield in buoyant mood as the club prepares for only its first Champions League semi-final since 2006, when they narrowly lost 1-0 to Arsenal over two legs.

“We have all the confidence in the world, not only from this year but we did something last year in the Europa League when we won without losing a single game,” he said.

“But this is a step forward in mental and physical demands but we have all the confidence and calmness we can have.

“We are good players individually, but our great strength is the group.

“After eliminating Juventus and Bayern it is very important for us to go into this sort of game with a higher level of knowledge of how to compete against teams like this in this competition where there is so much at stake.

“We have grown a lot in that respect.”

