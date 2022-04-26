Courtney Lawes ‘not too bad’ after ‘weird injury’ and could play again this term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Courtney Lawes ‘not too bad’ after ‘weird injury’ and could play again this term

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 3.59pm
Northampton flanker Courtney Lawes is recovering from a nasty injury to his left hand (David Davies/PA)
Courtney Lawes has been labelled “Frankenstein’s Monster” because of his gruesome thumb injury, but Northampton insist he could still have a part to play this season.

Saints head coach Phil Dowson has revealed that the damage sustained against Gloucester earlier this month is not structural, but is unable to give a precise timeline for the player’s return.

It raises the prospect of Lawes being available for England’s tour of Australia, as well as the closing stages of Northampton’s battle for fourth place in the Gallagher Premiership.

“The scan revealed there was nothing broken but obviously it was an open dislocation so he’s been stitched up with a number of stitches,” Dowson said.

“It’s pretty early days and there’s nothing broken. There’s ligament damage, tendon damage, bits and pieces like that… he looks a bit like Frankenstein’s Monster! So a weird injury, but he’s not too bad.”

Lawes, 33, has produced some of the best rugby of his career over the last 12 months and is a central figure in Eddie Jones’ plans for the three-Test series against the Wallabies in July.

Owen Farrell has only recently returned from ankle problems
Owen Farrell has only recently returned from ankle problems (Andrew Matthews/PA)

With Owen Farrell’s availability this term limited by repeated ankle injuries, Lawes emerged as a popular replacement as England captain, leading the side five times.

“It would be a massive lift for us if he’s back because he’s a very good player and that helps us,” Dowson said.

“You know that when Courtney is suited up and ready to play, you’ve got a world-class six/second row in the squad.

“His leadership style is not subdued, but fairly quiet, but you know that him being there will give confidence to a lot of the people around him.”

Northampton have climbed to fourth place in the Premiership on the back of four successive victories and on Friday night they host champions Harlequins at Franklin’s Gardens.

“What this season has proved is that everyone loses to everyone and everyone beats everyone,” Dowson said.

“It’s only the top two, Saracens and Leicester, who have been consistent throughout the season. It’s very tight and it’s been very tight all year, all the way down to the bottom. It’s an exciting league.”

