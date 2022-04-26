Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp to miss rest of season after having surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp to miss rest of season after having surgery

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 4.27pm
Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery in America (John Walton/PA)
Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery in America (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp will not play again this season after undergoing surgery in America, the Premier League club have announced.

The 21-year-old, who last week signed a new five-year contract, has not played since January because of a persistent pelvic injury.

A statement on the club’s website said: “We can confirm that Oliver Skipp has undergone surgery in America this morning (Tuesday 26 April) to repair a pubis injury and will be out for the remainder of the season.”

Spurs said Skipp was “expected to return to training for the pre-season period”.

Academy graduate Skipp, who made his debut against West Ham in October 2018, has 52 senior appearances to his name.

He spent last season on loan at Norwich and helped them win the Sky Bet Championship title as they regained their Premier League status.

Skipp, who signed for Spurs as an under-nine, has played 28 times for the club this season, with 18 of those games in the top flight, but has not kicked a ball in anger since the 2-0 league defeat at Chelsea on January 23 in which he was used as a second-half substitute.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier