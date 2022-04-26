Sutton beat Crawley to keep play-off bid on track

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Sutton beat Crawley to keep play-off bid on track

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 9.47pm
Alistair Smith scored twice (Adam Davy/PA)
Alistair Smith scored twice (Adam Davy/PA)

Sutton boosted their play-off hopes with a routine 3-0 win over Crawley.

The Londoners raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening seven minutes with goals from Alistair Smith and Richie Bennett, and Smith bagged his brace with five minutes left to wrap up the win.

The midfielder got Sutton off to a flyer after smashing home from outside the box after four minutes.

It got even better when Bennett headed home Robert Milsom’s free-kick three minutes later.

Aramide Oteh fired wide after pouncing on the rebound following a good save by Dean Bouzanis.

Donovan Wilson and David Ajiboye fired wide before Bennett was denied by the feet of Glenn Morris in stoppage time.

Oteh had a shot blocked as Crawley started the second half positively.

Wilson fired wide after a great individual run before Will Randall had a shot saved on 56 minutes.

Smith was off target after Ajiboye played him in with seven minutes to go but was not to be denied two minutes later when he emphatically fired home.

