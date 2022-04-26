Lee Gregory’s treble sends Sheffield Wednesday closer to play-off place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Lee Gregory’s treble sends Sheffield Wednesday closer to play-off place

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 9.49pm
Lee Gregory scored a hat-trick for Wednesday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Lee Gregory scored an incredible hat-trick to fire Sheffield Wednesday back into the League One play-off zone as they triumphed 3-2 at relegation-threatened Fleetwood.

Gregory scored twice inside a minute late on to hand the Owls a precious win, while Fleetwood now face a final-day battle to stave off the drop as they hover above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Gregory coolly slotted home his first in the third minute after meeting Jack Hunt’s precise through-ball.

George Byers went close to a second for Wednesday, before Fleetwood levelled after 18 minutes.

Cian Hayes’ low cross was only half-cleared, with Callum Camps pouncing on the loose ball before driving home from the edge of the box.

Fleetwood went ahead in the 34th minute when Joe Garner headed home Dan Batty’s free-kick.

Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan then clipped an effort against a post, with Callum Paterson’s shot from the rebound deflecting onto the opposite post.

In the 63rd minute Wednesday substitute Josh Windass fired a side-footed effort disappointingly over the top.

Gregory then struck twice inside 45 seconds to turn the game on its head again.

He nodded home Massimo Luongo’s sweet cross, before then robbing Batty and going on to drill sweetly home from 22 yards to snatch a vital victory that lifted them two points above seventh-placed Wycombe.

