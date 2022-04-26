Jack Bridge earns Southend win over Boreham Wood By Press Association April 26 2022, 9.57pm Southend were 1-0 winners against Boreham Wood (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Southend beat Boreham Wood 1-0 at Roots Hall to chalk up a third straight Vanarama National League win. The Shrimpers pressed during the early exchanges before Shaun Hobson fired wide following a knockdown from a free-kick and Jason Demetriou headed into the side netting. The visitors threatened at the start of the second half as forward Tyrone Marsh shot over when the ball dropped to him in the penalty area. Southend finally broke the deadlock with 13 minutes left as Jack Bridge headed in at the far post from Demetriou’s cross, and it as almost 2-0 when Harry Cardwell hit the woodwork late on. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Boreham Wood end long wait for win by beating Bromley Aaron Henry and Josh Umerah on target as Wealdstone topple Boreham Wood Rhys Browne hands Wealdstone victory over Southend Boreham Wood’s play-off hopes dented by Dover defeat