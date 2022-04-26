Jack Bridge earns Southend win over Boreham Wood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Jack Bridge earns Southend win over Boreham Wood

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 9.57pm
Southend were 1-0 winners against Boreham Wood (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Southend were 1-0 winners against Boreham Wood (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Southend beat Boreham Wood 1-0 at Roots Hall to chalk up a third straight Vanarama National League win.

The Shrimpers pressed during the early exchanges before Shaun Hobson fired wide following a knockdown from a free-kick and Jason Demetriou headed into the side netting.

The visitors threatened at the start of the second half as forward Tyrone Marsh shot over when the ball dropped to him in the penalty area.

Southend finally broke the deadlock with 13 minutes left as Jack Bridge headed in at the far post from Demetriou’s cross, and it as almost 2-0 when Harry Cardwell hit the woodwork late on.

