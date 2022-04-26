Notts County strengthen grip on play-offs with win at Dover

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Notts County produced a second-half blitz to strengthen their grip on a National League play-off place with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Dover.

Keeper Alexis Andre had twice denied Callum Roberts with early saves to frustrate the visitors, who ended the first half very much in charge, but without the breakthrough they craved.

However, Dover’s task became even tougher within three minutes of the restart when defender Myles Judd was sent off for a second bookable offence after bringing down Aaron Nemane, although they survived a scare when Ruben Rodrigues’ 57th-minute shot was deflected just wide.

But the respite proved temporary as Ed Francis’ cross-shot found the net on the hour before Roberts struck with seven minutes remaining.

Rodrigues completed the job in injury time with a defected free-kick to take the Magpies into fifth place with four games to play.