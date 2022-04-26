Michael Ihiekwe scores at both ends as Rotherham pegged back at Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Michael Ihiekwe scores at both ends as Rotherham pegged back at Sunderland

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 9.59pm
Rotherham’s Michael Ihiekwe scored at both ends (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rotherham’s Michael Ihiekwe scored at both ends (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Rotherham’s hopes of all but guaranteeing an automatic promotion place were dashed in remarkable fashion as Michael Ihiekwe’s 88th-minute own goal resulted in a 1-1 draw at Sunderland.

Having opened the scoring from a corner at the other end in the first half, Ihiekwe arrowed a header into his own net as he attempted to deal with Jack Clarke’s cross. The result means Rotherham are one point clear of third-placed MK Dons ahead of the final weekend.

Sunderland are one point clear of seventh-placed Wycombe, meaning their play-off position is not yet guaranteed ahead of their final day trip to Morecambe.

Rotherham went into the game knowing a win would all but guarantee them a top-two finish, and the Millers started like a side determined to prevent a nervy final weekend.

They opened the scoring 17 minutes in, with Ihiekwe rising unopposed to power home a header from Dan Barlaser’s corner.

Ben Wiles almost added a second goal with a shot that whistled just wide of the post, and Rotherham’s first-half dominance was further underlined when Jordi Osei-Tutu wriggled into space on the edge of the area, only to drag his low shot just past the upright.

Corry Evans fired a shot over at the start of the second half as Sunderland briefly threatened, but the Millers would have doubled their lead shortly after the hour mark had Richard Wood not directed a thumping header straight at Black Cats goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

It proved a crucial miss as Ihiekwe’s late own goal ensured his side were pegged back. The defender had plenty of time to deal with Clarke’s centre, but fired an unstoppable header into the roof of his own net.

