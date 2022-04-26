Ten-man Swindon maintain chase for play-off place with win over Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Ten-man Swindon maintain chase for play-off place with win over Forest Green

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 10.09pm
Louie Barry scored for Swindon (Nick Potts/PA)
Louie Barry scored for Swindon (Nick Potts/PA)

Swindon maintained their chase for the play-offs as goals from Louie Barry and Jack Payne were enough to earn 10-man Town a 2-1 win over already-promoted Forest Green.

An attack-laden first half produced an abundance of goalscoring chances, but it was Swindon who made the most of their opportunities.

Rovers’ Jordan Moore-Taylor threatened with a header off the post but the home side responded to take control of proceedings by scoring two goals before the interval.

Louie Barry rounded off a counter-attack to score his sixth goal in Swindon colours and put the hosts ahead in the 15th minute, before Jack Payne struck five minutes before half-time to double their lead.

Swindon were reduced to 10 men as Ellis Iandolo was shown a second yellow card for a foul on the halfway line, and the hosts then conceded as substitute Josh March pounced on Lewis Ward’s save to reduce the deficit minutes later.

The home side defended well despite a late barrage of attacks and held on and claim a much-needed victory that keeps them in the top six race.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier