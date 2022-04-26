Paul Warne happy Rotherham go into last game with promotion in their hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Paul Warne happy Rotherham go into last game with promotion in their hands

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 11.03pm
Paul Warne is happy going into the last game of the season knowing what Rotherham need to clinch promotion (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rotherham manager Paul Warne watched his side concede a dramatic own goal but insisted he would have settled for going into the final game of the season needing a win to guarantee automatic promotion if he had been offered it last August.

Rotherham head to Gillingham on Saturday knowing a victory will guarantee them a top-two finish and secure an immediate return to the Championship following their relegation last season.

Their position might have been slightly more secure had they won at Sunderland, but Michael Ihiekwe cancelled out his own first-half header as he powered home a headed own goal in the 88th minute of his side’s 1-1 draw.

The defensive error was a major frustration, but Warne claims the bigger picture is that Rotherham remain well placed heading into the final weekend.

The Rotherham boss said: “I would have taken it. Definitely. The problem is that the elephant in the room, which isn’t really an elephant, it’s a herd, is that eight weeks ago we were in an unbelievable position.

“I’ve said on numerous occasions though that we’d won games we probably didn’t deserve to win and weren’t amazing, but we just went through a spell of having a lot of luck.

“Obviously tonight, we’ve used our luck up, but I obviously would have taken this position at the start of the season.

“We had the Papa John’s (Trophy) journey as well, so for us to be one game away from promotion is great. However, I sit here and the worrying you do in your brain as a manager is a joke.

“I go into this weekend full of confidence, but there’s always the worst-case scenario, and that is why I have no hair and no sleep. I obviously would have taken it at the start of the season – I don’t want to sound greedy – but I would have liked it to have been finished tonight, that is for certain.”

Sunderland head to Morecambe for their final game, and Ihiekwe’s late own goal means Alex Neil’s side know they will be guaranteed a play-off place if they win at the weekend.

Neil said: “That’s the key thing, that it’s still in our hands. We’d have loved to have won the game, but I always thought it was going to be a cagey game. Being in our hands is the perfect situation going into the last match.

“I always thought we could do it. When I came in, I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t think we could make the play-offs. Did I think it would have taken as many wins, and as much of a good run as we’ve had to put together to get there? Definitely not. Because at that point, I don’t really think anybody was on particularly good runs.

“So, what we’ve had to do to get to this point has surprised me. But did I think we could get to the play-offs? Definitely, yes.

“It’s an incredible ending. For the fans it’s great. Or at least some parts are great, others maybe not so great. In terms of excitement for the neutrals watching, it must be really exciting because you literally could not write a script like it.

“The same goal difference, points, they’re playing them to stay up. It’s incredible. We’ve just got to take care of what we’ve got to take care of. We’ve done extremely well and put ourselves in a very good position and as with every game, it’s down to us.”

