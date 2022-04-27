Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay wins SFW Young Player of the Year award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay wins SFW Young Player of the Year award

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 7.33am
Calvin Ramsay is attracting interest (Steve Welsh/PA)
Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay has been named as the Scottish Football Writers’ Young Player of the Year.

The 18-year-old beat off competition from former Rangers full-back Nathan Patterson, Dundee United defender Ross Graham, Celtic defender Stephen Welsh and Hibernian left-back Josh Doig.

Ramsay has been a revelation since breaking into the Dons first team over the past year and has been linked with a multi-million pound transfer to Liverpool and Leeds in recent days. Leicester, Manchester United, Newcastle, Tottenham and Bologna have also been mooted as possible suitors.

Meanwhile, the shortlist for the Scottish Football Writers’ Manager of the Year award has also been announced.

Steve Clarke, Ange Postecoglou, Malky Mackay, Robbie Neilson and Dick Campbell are the quintet in contention.

Clarke led Scotland into the World Cup play-offs, Postecoglou is on course to win the cinch Premiership title in his first season at Celtic, Neilson has secured third place and a spot in the Scottish Cup final for Hearts, Mackay has steered Ross County into the top six, and Campbell has taken part-time Arbroath to second place in the Championship.

