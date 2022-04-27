Southampton defender Tino Livramento set to miss rest of year with knee injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Southampton defender Tino Livramento set to miss rest of year with knee injury

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 10.21am
Southampton defender Tino Livramento is set for a lengthy spell of rehabilitation (Adam Davy/PA)
Southampton defender Tino Livramento is set for a lengthy spell of rehabilitation (Adam Davy/PA)

Southampton have confirmed defender Tino Livramento is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of 2022 after suffering an ACL injury.

England Under-21 full-back Livramento received oxygen and was carried off on a stretcher after collapsing to the ground during the first half of Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Brighton.

Former Chelsea academy player Livramento twisted awkwardly while attempting to challenge Seagulls midfielder Enock Mwepu.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl described the injury as appearing “very, very serious,” with subsequent scans of the player’s left knee confirming surgery would be needed.

A club statement read: “Southampton can regrettably confirm that Tino Livramento has suffered an ACL injury and is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

“The 19-year-old full-back sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday’s Premier League visit to Brighton, with a subsequent scan on his left knee revealing the extent of the problem.

Southampton’s Tino Livramento leaves the pitch on a stretcher
Southampton defender Tino Livramento was taken off on a stretcher following his injury (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Livramento, who had been enjoying an impressive debut season following last summer’s move from Chelsea, making 32 appearances for the first-team, will now undergo surgery before beginning rehab.

“Although there is no definitive timescale on his return, it is likely he will be unavailable for the remainder of 2022.

“Everyone at the club sends their very best wishes to Tino and will be doing everything to support him throughout each step of his recovery.”

