Marco Silva charged with improper conduct after dismissal in Bournemouth clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fulham manager Marco Silva has been charged by the Football Association over his alleged improper behaviour towards the end of Saturday’s 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw at Bournemouth.

The promoted Cottagers took the lead through their 41-goal striker Aleksandar Mitrovic before the Cherries were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time.

Silva was dismissed in the aftermath of the spot-kick decision before Dominic Solanke scored from the spot.

The Portuguese boss said in his post-match interview: “The decision to award the penalty was a mistake from the referee. That made a big impact in the game.

“We wanted to come here to be champions and to get the three points. We did not deserve that mistake.

“For me it was tough to get sent off in that moment.”

An FA Spokesperson statement read: “Fulham’s Marco Silva has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following their Championship game against Bournemouth on Saturday.

“It is alleged that the manager’s behaviour during the 95th minute of that game was improper, and he has until Friday to provide a response.”