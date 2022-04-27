Ben Stokes in line for England Test captaincy with Rob Key set to outline vision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ben Stokes in line for England Test captaincy with Rob Key set to outline vision

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 12.13pm Updated: April 27 2022, 5.49pm
Ben Stokes, right, is tipped to become England Test captain as Rob Key outlines his vision for the men’s team (PA)
Ben Stokes could be confirmed as England’s Test captain as soon as Thursday, when new managing director Rob Key appears at Lord’s to outline his vision for the men’s side.

Stokes was the immediate favourite to succeed Joe Root when the Yorkshireman stood down after five years in charge but, with a leadership vacuum at the England and Wales Cricket Board, no decision could be made until Key’s appointment was ratified.

The former Kent captain, who was capped 21 times by his country across all formats, held positive talks with Stokes in Durham this week when sounding him out as the next skipper, the PA news agency understands.

Australia v England – 2021/22 Ashes Series – Second Test – Day One – Adelaide Oval
Ben Stokes, pictured, is understood to have met with Rob Key in Durham this week (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Despite his previous role as Root’s right-hand man, his decision was not a given. His workload as a full-blooded all-rounder is already sizeable, he has previously distanced himself from coveting the job and only last year he took a four-month mental health break from the sport.

But as a cricketer he has defined himself by devoting himself to the needs of the team and it has become increasingly clear that, with the only other captaincy options lacking experience, form or a current place in the team, his promotion is best for business.

Rubberstamping his appointment at ECB board level should be a formality but it is not certain that it will be pushed through in the next 24 hours.

Key, an accomplished television broadcaster in recent years, is due to face the media for the first time since taking the reins on Thursday and would prefer to come bearing news on Stokes.

England Nets and Press Conference – Thursday January 13th – Blundstone Arena
Stokes, right, looks set to succeed his good friend Joe Root, left, as England Test captain (Darren England via AAP/PA)

That would give him something concrete to talk about and help nudge the conversation forward with less than five weeks before the first Test of the summer against New Zealand.

With the recruitment process for specialist red and white-ball head coaches now under way, but first draft interviews not scheduled for another fortnight, the timeline does not realistically allow Key to wait for a Test coach to be in place before anointing Stokes.

Former South Africa and India head coach Gary Kirsten, currently working with Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Lions and Hundred side Welsh Fire, has once again emerged as an option to take on the red-ball role four years after being rejected by England.

Kirsten is understood to have lost out to Chris Silverwood on the strength of his interview in 2018, but both parties could be ready to take a fresh look at the situation.

Graham Ford, Mahela Jayawardene, Simon Katich and current assistant coach Paul Collingwood would also come with strong claims.

Key has plenty to discuss beyond the on-field leadership and will be called upon to provide some clarity on the coaching structure beneath the new format-specific heads as well as the selection panel.

His predecessor, Ashley Giles, dissolved the role of national selector and concentrated those powers in former head coach Silverwood but that experiment was an unqualified failure.

Key, who has strong recent links to the county game, could restore the position in a bid to offer an independent voice around availability of multi-format players.

Meanwhile, the ECB will restart the process of finding a new chair amid reports the person initially overseeing the operation now intends to put his name forward for the position.

Ron Kalifa, an ECB board member, was head of the nominations committee that was responsible for finding a successor to Ian Watmore, who stepped down last October after little more than a year in the role.

But the ECB revealed that despite “a number of strong candidates undertaking interviews…it was felt that no single candidate was able to fully meet the criteria to become next chair”.

A statement from the governing body added: “In light of this, the board decided that the process should now be restarted. A new nominations committee will be appointed, chaired by senior independent director Brenda Trenowden, to run the new process.”

It was also announced that Barry O’Brien will stand down from his position as ECB interim chair because of ill health, with deputy chair Martin Darlow taking the reins temporarily.

The ECB declined to comment on potential candidates when contacted by the PA news agency.

