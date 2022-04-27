England to conclude Euro preparations with Switzerland friendly

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England’s preparations for Euro 2022 will conclude on June 30 with a friendly against Switzerland in Zurich.

Sarina Wiegman’s squad will take on the Swiss at the Letzigrund Stadium as part of a five-day overseas training camp, with the kick-off time yet to be confirmed.

England begin their home European Championship campaign on July 6 against Austria at a sold-out Old Trafford.

The Switzerland fixture completes a warm-up schedule which already includes facing Belgium on June 16 at Molineux and taking on reigning European champions Holland on June 24 at Elland Road.

Manager Wiegman told englandfootball.com: “I’m very happy to be finishing our Euro build-up with another big game, this time away in Switzerland.

“Before the match, it will be helpful to spend some time abroad as we step up our work on the training ground. The change of environment will come at just the right time for the squad and help focus our minds on the challenges to come.

“We will then return to England refreshed and ready to go for the opening Euro match and I am delighted to see how excited everyone already is for the summer.”

England are in Group A for the Euros, alongside Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland.