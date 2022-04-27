England to conclude Euro preparations with Switzerland friendly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
England to conclude Euro preparations with Switzerland friendly

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 12.39pm
England are hosting Euro 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)
England are hosting Euro 2022 (Nick Potts/PA)

England’s preparations for Euro 2022 will conclude on June 30 with a friendly against Switzerland in Zurich.

Sarina Wiegman’s squad will take on the Swiss at the Letzigrund Stadium as part of a five-day overseas training camp, with the kick-off time yet to be confirmed.

England begin their home European Championship campaign on July 6 against Austria at a sold-out Old Trafford.

The Switzerland fixture completes a warm-up schedule which already includes facing Belgium on June 16 at Molineux and taking on reigning European champions Holland on June 24 at Elland Road.

Manager Wiegman told englandfootball.com: “I’m very happy to be finishing our Euro build-up with another big game, this time away in Switzerland.

“Before the match, it will be helpful to spend some time abroad as we step up our work on the training ground. The change of environment will come at just the right time for the squad and help focus our minds on the challenges to come.

“We will then return to England refreshed and ready to go for the opening Euro match and I am delighted to see how excited everyone already is for the summer.”

England are in Group A for the Euros, alongside Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland.

