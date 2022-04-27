Rangers’ Allan McGregor hails ‘unbelievable’ feat of reaching Europa semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Rangers’ Allan McGregor hails ‘unbelievable’ feat of reaching Europa semi-final

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 1.27pm
Allan McGregor is enjoying Rangers’ European run (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Allan McGregor is enjoying Rangers' European run (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Allan McGregor reflected on Rangers’ “unbelievable achievement” in reaching the last four of the Europa League ahead of Thursday’s semi-final first leg at RB Leipzig.

Having reached the last 16 of the competition in the previous two seasons under Steven Gerrard, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side find themselves two games away from progressing to the final for the first time since 2008.

McGregor, who was at the Ibrox club 14 years ago but missed out through injury when Rangers finished runners-up in the UEFA Cup, said the Light Blues’ recent continental feats were up there with the most satisfying elements of a long and successful career.

“Three and a half years ago, I don’t think anybody thought we would qualify for the groups,” the 40-year-old goalkeeper said. “And then each year we have progressed.

“I don’t know how we are going to progress next year, right enough. But it has been an unbelievable achievement from all the boys and staff throughout the three and a half years.

“It has been a good run. Whether it is the best or most consistent run… it probably is.

“I don’t look back at history on that. It has definitely got to be up there.”

He continued: “I never thought it was going to happen, to be honest with you. I have said it a million times – you just take each game as it comes.

“We have done well and we deserve to be here.

“I am obviously glad we are here. It will be a big occasion for the club, a big occasion for the players and we just need to go and enjoy it.”

