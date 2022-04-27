Leicester’s former England hooker Tom Youngs retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Leicester’s former England hooker Tom Youngs retires

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 2.43pm
Former England hooker Tom Youngs has announced his retirement from rugby (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Former England hooker Tom Youngs has announced his retirement from rugby (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Former England hooker Tom Youngs has announced his retirement from professional rugby with immediate effect.

The 35-year-old has called time on his career after making 215 appearances for Leicester, as well as earning 28 Test caps for England and three for the British & Irish Lions.

“I am so grateful to all of the team-mates that have helped me along the way, coaches who have taught me so much and fans who have been there for me, cheering us on,” Youngs said in a statement on Leicester’s website.

“I had always planned around this season being my last and I am comfortable with the timing of it now.

“I have no regrets and, looking back, am proud of what I have achieved at the only club I ever wanted to play for.”

A Premiership title winner in the 2012-13 season, Youngs captained the Tigers on 98 occasions. Only former England skipper Martin Johnson has performed the role more times.

Youngs is the son of former Leicester scrum-half Nick Youngs and spent his career playing alongside his brother Ben at club and international level.

Tom Youngs
Leicester’s Tom Youngs has announced his retirement from rugby (Mike Egerton/PA)

“There has always been a connection to the club, with dad playing for Tigers, and I have memories from an early age of hearing about what that was like for him and what it meant to him,” Youngs added.

“To be able to do what I have done, alongside my brother and after my dad, is just magical. I couldn’t have written it any better.”

Youngs received his first England cap in a win over Fiji in November 2012 and made his Six Nations debut in 2013 before being selected by the Lions for that summer’s series in Australia, where he played in all three Tests.

Tom Youngs
Tom Youngs (left) with his brother Ben (Steve Parson/PA)

After appearing for Leicester in the club’s 2021-22 pre-season fixtures, Youngs took indefinite leave from the game to care for his wife Tiffany, who is battling an illness, and has not featured during the current campaign.

“Most of all, I want to thank my family for all that they have done to help me achieve what I have been able to do throughout my career,” Youngs added.

“My mum, my dad, my brother and all of my extended family, I am so lucky to have them. Finally, to my wife Tiff and daughter Maisie, I am lucky to have you alongside me and would not be where I am without you. Thank you both.”

