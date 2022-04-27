Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho among the absentees for Manchester United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho are among a swathe of Manchester United absentees for the clash with Chelsea.

Maguire (knee) and Sancho (tonsillitis) are out, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is a doubt.

Fred, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw remain absent, with teenagers Hannibal Mejbri, Shola Shoretire, Alejandro Garnacho and Alvaro Fernandez among those pushing to be involved for injury-hit United.

Antonio Rudiger and Reece James could return for Chelsea.

Rudiger has been sidelined with groin trouble, while James missed Sunday’s 1-0 win over West Ham with twinges in his troublesome hamstrings.

Andreas Christensen could return after illness.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Varane, Jones, Bailly, Lindelof, Telles, Fernandez, Matic, McTominay, Mejbri, Lingard, Shoretire, Fernandes, Mata, Garnacho, Rashford, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr, Azpilicueta, Alonso, James, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Ziyech, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz, Werner, Lukaku.