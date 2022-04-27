Bath prop Beno Obano: Rugby needs to open up more as a sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Bath prop Beno Obano: Rugby needs to open up more as a sport

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 5.07pm
Beno Obano has directed his second rugby documentary called ‘Prep to Win: Harlequins’ (David Davies/PA)
Beno Obano has directed his second rugby documentary called ‘Prep to Win: Harlequins’ (David Davies/PA)

England prop turned director Beno Obano has urged rugby to become more open to projects such as his second documentary to help broaden its appeal.

Obano is following up his film debut ‘Everybody’s Game’, which looked at race and class in the game, with ‘Prep to Win: Harlequins’ based on the current Gallagher Premiership champions.

The three-part Prime Video project began with the intention of looking at the entire English league, only for the focus to narrow because of logistics and indifference among some clubs.

Harlequins are the current Premiership champions
Harlequins are the current Premiership champions (Nigel French/PA)

“In rugby, it can be difficult to do these sort of things, for people to open up doors. We need to open up more as a sport,” said Obano, speaking at the programme’s launch on Thursday.

“It was just a matter of time before someone wanted to do something like this, so we floated the idea out there.

“Some clubs came back to us and were really interested initially, but it just wasn’t possible. Harlequins were probably the most keen and obviously they are champions, so it worked well.

“It wasn’t about bringing it to a different audience, it was about putting what is already there on screen.

“Hopefully a new audience is a by-product of that because the idea was to make a good film that people enjoy. Hopefully, as a result of that, people will understand rugby a little bit better.”

Obano has been producing ‘Prep to Win’ while overcoming the second serious knee injury of his career and the 27-year-old loosehead hopes to return for his club Bath before the end of the season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier