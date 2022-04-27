Tammy Abraham ‘happy’ at Roma and relaxed over transfer rumours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Tammy Abraham ‘happy’ at Roma and relaxed over transfer rumours

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 8.13pm
Tammy Abraham is relaxed over rumours linking him with a return to England (Nigel French/PA)
Tammy Abraham is relaxed over rumours linking him with a return to England (Nigel French/PA)

Tammy Abraham vowed to ignore the rumours linking him with a return to England – but admitted he has heard them all.

The striker joined Roma for £34million from Chelsea last summer and has scored 26 goals for club and country this term.

He is the highest-scoring Englishman across Europe’s top five divisions, while no-one has ever scored more in their debut season for Roma.

Arsenal have been linked with a move to tempt him back to London after just a year in Italy but, ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final first leg at Leicester, Abraham remains relaxed.

He said: “I’m happy playing my football. You hear the little rumours here and there but clearly I’m doing the right thing. I give credit to my team-mates, the staff and manager.

“I was born and raised in England, of course there are many rumours here and there that there are clubs interested but I’m clearly doing something right at Roma if people are interested.

“I have to stay focused, keep doing my thing and I’m happy playing my football.”

Roma Press Conference – King Power Stadium
Abraham has been linked with Arsenal (Nigel French/PA)

Abraham has scored 15 Serie A goals to help fire Roma to fifth and credits boss Jose Mourinho for his form.

The England forward left Stamford Bridge having netted 12 times in 34 appearances last season but failed to convince boss Thomas Tuchel.

“To do what I’m doing now for a great club like Roma, I can’t really describe the feeling,” said the 24-year-old.

“Coming off the back of a difficult season at Chelsea where I wasn’t really playing games to coming here and shining again, it’s like a dream come true.

Andorra v England – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group I – Estadi Nacional
Abraham has scored 26 goals for Roma and England this season (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’ve always been a player who never lacks confidence. From a young kid I’ve always scored goals and wanted to win. Even when I score in training I celebrate like it’s a match.

“It was all about being in the right place to bring out the real me. I’m learning more about myself every day.

“It’s been a good season. It’s not over yet, we have important games to play and my focus is this game and to win.

“It was all about someone believing in me. The past manager – Frank Lampard – gave me that chance, he showed real faith in me and that’s when I was producing. It’s the same now.

Southampton v Chelsea – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
Abraham spoke highly of Frank Lampard (John Walton/PA)

“When you have belief from the manager it makes you want to do the best you can. It’s just confidence.”

Thursday’s game is Mourinho’s first match back in England since being sacked by Tottenham last year.

He was axed by Spurs on the eve of last season’s League Cup final and is now on the brink of a final with Roma, but the former Chelsea boss holds no fear of losing his current job in the same way.

“I have to admit in my long career with so many things which have happened that one is quite unique, but Mr Levy (Tottenham chairman) is also quite a unique person,” he said.

Roma Press Conference – King Power Stadium
Jose Mourinho is back in England for the first time since his sacking by Spurs (Nigel French/PA)

“For all the work we have all done this season to try to improve the club at every level I think we deserve to be in the final.

“Unfortunately, football doesn’t give you what you deserve and to get there we have to beat a very good team with a very good coach and very good players.

“We have to be at a high level in two matches to reach the dream of taking Roma to a final.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier