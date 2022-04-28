Rob Key says James Anderson and Stuart Broad are back in England Test contention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Rob Key says James Anderson and Stuart Broad are back in England Test contention

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 11.35am Updated: April 28 2022, 11.41am
James Anderson (left) and Stuart Broad are in contention to return to England’s Test side (Jason O’Brien/PA)
James Anderson (left) and Stuart Broad are in contention to return to England's Test side (Jason O'Brien/PA)

Rob Key has confirmed that James Anderson and Stuart Broad are set to return to England’s Test fold and says new captain Ben Stokes wants the record-breaking opening bowlers to be part of his side.

Key – England’s new managing director of men’s cricket – replaces interim Sir Andrew Strauss, who made the controversial decision to drop the nation’s two leading all-time Test match wicket-takers for last month’s tour of the West Indies.

Now the pair, who have taken 1,177 Test scalps between them, look set to be back in the picture for the three-match series against New Zealand which starts on June 2.

Key says he wants Anderson and Broad to be back in Test contention
Key says he wants Anderson and Broad to be back in Test contention (Adam Davy/PA)

Key told Sky Sports: “Before it was announced that I was doing this job, I rang them up and said in my opinion they’re both available for selection.

“I told them, ‘I can’t promise you’re going to play but you’re available’ and Ben Stokes has been very clear he wants Jimmy and Broady to come back in.

“It will purely be done on what is the best XI to win a Test match and if they’re in that – there’s every chance they will be because they’re very good bowlers – they will be.

“They just want to continue on this journey they’ve been on and they didn’t want it to finish in the way it possibly might have done. They were very happy and pleased to be up for selection.”

Anderson and Broad were dropped following England’s 4-0 Ashes drubbing in Australia, after which head coach Chris Silverwood was also sacked.

Justin Langer, whose Australia side won 4-0 in the Ashes, is among the names being linked with the England coaching vacancy
Justin Langer, whose Australia side won 4-0 in the Ashes, is among the names being linked with the England coaching vacancy (Jason O'Brien/PA)

His replacement is next on Key’s agenda, but he would not name names when it came to potential coaching appointments as he said he was still doing his homework on a number of candidates.

“There’s a lot of people that people are writing about,” he said.

“Every morning I wake up and read about who I’ve spoken to. All the names you read about would be very good if they got the chance to do it. I’ve got to work out who the best is.

“I’m looking at everyone around. I haven’t spoken to anyone yet. I’m digging around to see what they’re like as coaches. No one is out of the running so far.

“It’s for me and the people I trust to work out who is the best to lead England forward.”

