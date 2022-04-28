Russian keeper Ivan Konovalov missing family but eager to take Livingston chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Russian keeper Ivan Konovalov missing family but eager to take Livingston chance

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 2.29pm
Ivan Konovalov will make his debut at the Tony Macaroni Arena (PA)
Ivan Konovalov will make his debut at the Tony Macaroni Arena (PA)

Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov is focused on seizing his chance at Livingston despite a lengthy ongoing wait for his family to join him in Scotland.

The January signing from Rubin Kazan will make his cinch Premiership debut on Saturday when Livi host Hibernian.

Russia’s war with Ukraine has caused delays to the process of getting his wife and two-year-old daughter, Ivana, over with him, but Konovalov is committed to the West Lothian club.

The 28-year-old said: “I’m not political and I don’t understand what is happening. The only problem for me is I don’t see my family in Russia.

“Every day I stay in contact because I have a small daughter. For me, the only problem is I don’t see my wife and daughter and my parents because flights don’t go from Europe to Russia. I would need to go to Turkey first. After the last day of the season I will go home.

“My wife and daughter are awaiting a visa for the UK, they have been waiting for two months. It is so hard because the UK embassy in Russia is not open every day.

“It will not stop them getting a visa, I hope they will be here next season. I have a contract for two years.

“It is so hard because my daughter is two and I only see her on FaceTime. But I am a professional football player and I understand it’s my work. On the pitch I only think about football.

“It’s a great feeling to be making my debut and I’m ready for the game.”

Konovalov spoke little English when he arrived, but he has picked up the language with the help of his fellow goalkeeper, Pole Max Stryjek.

“I am not learning English, just listening and trying to speak,” he said.

“The first words I learned were for the pitch. The goalie coach, Stuart Garden, helped me with what I need to say to defenders.

“Max knows the Russian language and, if I don’t understand, I ask Max and he helps me.”

Stryjek is suspended for Saturday’s game but manager David Martindale was going to leave him out anyway to prepare Konovalov for his anticipated role as number one next season.

“I have had huge amount of interest in Max, three or four clubs have shown major interest,” Martindale said.

“Having Max in the building has allowed Ivan to have that adaptation period where he wasn’t just getting thrown into games.

“I know Max has got his two-game ban, but, to be perfectly honest, whether he had a ban or not, Ivan was starting on Saturday.

“I don’t think Max will be here next year and I need to get Ivan some game time, but I am very, very comfortable with him. He has fitted in really well and he is more than capable of playing for Livingston.”

