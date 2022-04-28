Wolves haven’t received an offer for Ruben Neves – Bruno Lage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Wolves haven’t received an offer for Ruben Neves – Bruno Lage

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 2.59pm
Ruben Neves has been linked with a move away from Wolves this summer (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wolves boss Bruno Lage said there have been no offers for Ruben Neves and insists the midfielder is happy at the club.

The Portuguese, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, has been linked with a summer move away from Molineux, with Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham all reported suitors.

But Lage claims that the 25-year-old is happy to be working under him.

He said: “We need to wait for an offer, we don’t have nothing, we need to wait for an offer and understand what (will) really happen. What is good for the club, good for the player.

“For me it is clear, if I want to work with Ruben, yes. If you ask the player if he wants to work for me, for sure he will say yes.

“But this is football and you never know what can happen in the next day.

“We can prepare the best strategy, for what we want, that is the best players on the pitch. I don’t have any problem with anyone in that position but if I have everyone available I will pick Ruben.

“It is clear because that’s what I did since the first day. He can give us a different dimension. He is a big player and our first choice for that position.”

Neves has been out for six weeks with a knee injury and Wolves’ form has suffered, losing six of their last nine games.

He is back training on the grass, but will not be ready to face Brighton on Saturday.

“He trained yesterday, but today he didn’t train,” Lage said on Thursday.

“I think it will be hard after six weeks to be ready to play 90 minutes as a midfielder. Let’s see what happens, but at this moment it’s hard for Ruben to return to the team.”

Max Kilman and Daniel Podence are also out, with Lage adding: “We don’t count these guys for the game. We must help them to recover, but it will be hard to have these guys in the game.”

