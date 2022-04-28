Neil Critchley could ring the changes once again for Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Neil Critchley could ring the changes once again for Blackpool

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 3.05pm
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley could experiment with his side again (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Blackpool boss Neil Critchley could experiment with his side again (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley may look to make changes once again when they face already-relegated Derby.

Critchley brought in Oliver Casey and Matty Virtue for rare starts in the Seasiders’ 2-0 win over Barnsley in midweek and may look to experiment with the side once again.

Defender Richard Keogh dropped out of the squad in midweek and could return against his former club.

Forward Owen Dale scored on his return to the team and could start once again.

Derby will be without midfielder Krystian Bielik for the trip to Bloomfield Road.

The 24-year-old missed the Rams’ 3-1 defeat to Bristol City last time out and will also miss the weekend’s game through injury.

Defender Festy Ebosele has missed Derby’s last two games with an injury but Rooney confirmed he will return to the squad.

Captain Tom Lawrence is available once again after he served a one-match ban for two bookings in their 1-0 defeat to QPR.

