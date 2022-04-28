Millwall set to be without Jed Wallace again as Lions seek play-off boost

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jed Wallace remains a major doubt for Millwall as they aim to keep their slender Sky Bet Championship play-off hopes alive when they host relegated Peterborough.

The winger has been missing with a groin injury and is unlikely to be fit for the game at The Den and could join Scott Malone (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Mason Bennett was fit enough to come off the bench in the draw with Birmingham last time out and will be pushing for a start.

Billy Mitchell could also land a recall having been rested against the Blues.

Despite threatening a late revival, Posh’s relegation to League One was confirmed with defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Joe Ward will be hoping to play some part after missing the loss through a combination of a dead leg and illness.

Boss Grant McCann is still without Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler, Steven Benda and Callum Morton.

Jack Marriott could come into the starting XI having replaced Ricky-Jade Jones at half-time against Forest.