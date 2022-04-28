Millwall set to be without Jed Wallace again as Lions seek play-off boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Millwall set to be without Jed Wallace again as Lions seek play-off boost

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 3.07pm
Jed Wallace is battling with a groin injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jed Wallace is battling with a groin injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Jed Wallace remains a major doubt for Millwall as they aim to keep their slender Sky Bet Championship play-off hopes alive when they host relegated Peterborough.

The winger has been missing with a groin injury and is unlikely to be fit for the game at The Den and could join Scott Malone (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Mason Bennett was fit enough to come off the bench in the draw with Birmingham last time out and will be pushing for a start.

Billy Mitchell could also land a recall having been rested against the Blues.

Despite threatening a late revival, Posh’s relegation to League One was confirmed with defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Joe Ward will be hoping to play some part after missing the loss through a combination of a dead leg and illness.

Boss Grant McCann is still without Nathan Thompson, Dan Butler, Steven Benda and Callum Morton.

Jack Marriott could come into the starting XI having replaced Ricky-Jade Jones at half-time against Forest.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier