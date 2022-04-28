Lewis Grabban could miss Nottingham Forest’s clash with Swansea through injury By Press Association April 28 2022, 3.09pm Lewis Grabban could miss out for Forest (Isaac Parkin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Lewis Grabban could miss Nottingham Forest’s clash with Swansea. The forward was absent for the midweek win against Fulham after picking up a hamstring injury against Peterborough. Philip Zinckernagel and Jack Colback will also be checked after picking up knocks in the Cottagers clash. Forward Keinan Davis is still sidelined with a hamstring problem. Swansea manager Russell Martin has confirmed they have been handed a big blow with Ben Cabango out for the rest of the season. The defender is also set to miss Wales’ summer fixtures after suffering an ankle ligament injury. Olivier Ntcham could make his return to the side for the Forest clash. Winger Jamie Paterson could also return but his fitness will be assessed beforehand. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Fulham miss title chance as Forest move three points behind Bournemouth Sam Surridge nets winner to relegate Peterborough as Nottingham Forest go fourth Joe Ward set to miss Peterborough’s must-win clash with Nottingham Forest Steve Cooper pleased as Forest bounce back from Luton loss against West Brom