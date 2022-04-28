QPR suffering from injury crisis as they take on Sheffield United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
QPR suffering from injury crisis as they take on Sheffield United

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 3.13pm
QPR boss Mark Warburton still has a number of players missing for the visit of Sheffield United. (Mike Egerton/PA)
QPR boss Mark Warburton has lamented an “unprecedented” injury situation as he prepares to welcome Sky Bet Championship play-off hopefuls Sheffield United to west London on Friday night.

The Hoops saw their own promotion bid falter after a poor run of form since the turn of the year with the number of players unavailable to Warburton not helping their case.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng (thigh) remains out, as does Moses Odubajo (calf).

Yoann Barbet could play some part if he overcomes a late fitness test on a knee problem while Jeff Hendrick was an unused substitute in the 1-0 loss at Stoke as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Sheffield United would all-but secure a play-off place if they take three points before any of their rivals play over the rest of the weekend.

The Blades are currently two points clear of Middlesbrough in seventh place having returned to winning ways against Cardiff last time out.

Veteran striker Billy Sharp could return to the starting line-up having come off the bench last time out following a hamstring issue.

Fellow forward Ollie McBurnie (foot) is missing for the rest of the campaign with David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jayden Bogle also all unavailable.

