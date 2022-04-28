Swansea defender Ben Cabango ruled out of Wales’ World Cup play-off final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Swansea defender Ben Cabango ruled out of Wales’ World Cup play-off final

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 3.21pm
Swansea and Wales defender Ben Cabango has been sidelined with an ankle ligament injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales defender Ben Cabango will miss June’s World Cup play-off final after suffering an ankle ligament injury.

The 21-year-old was forced off during Swansea’s draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday and has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing a scan.

“Unfortunately, Ben is done for the season,” Swansea head coach Russell Martin said on Thursday.

“He had a scan on Wednesday and it is not good news for us, or for Wales. He is out for the summer. He will be back with us for pre-season, although he might miss the first week or two.

“He has been outstanding and improved so much and was in a great place. It will be tough for him to miss out this summer because of what is at stake for Wales.

“It’s a blow for him, for us and for Wales, but he has to make sure he rests and recuperates and comes back fit and firing.”

Wales face Scotland or Ukraine on June 5 with a place in the World Cup in Qatar at stake and also have four matches scheduled that month in the UEFA Nations League.

