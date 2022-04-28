Stuart O’Keefe doubtful with calf problem as Gillingham battle to beat the drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Stuart O’Keefe doubtful with calf problem as Gillingham battle to beat the drop

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 3.25pm
Gillingham’s Stuart O’Keefe is a doubt for the final game of the season (Nigel French/PA)
Gillingham’s Stuart O’Keefe is a doubt for the final game of the season (Nigel French/PA)

Gillingham are sweating on captain Stuart O’Keefe as they try and seal League One survival against promotion-chasing Rotherham.

O’Keefe has been playing with a calf problem in recent weeks and is being carefully managed this week.

Winger Mustapha Carayol looks set to miss out with a hamstring injury, while Charlie Kelman is suspended and Robbie McKenzie has an ankle problem.

The Gills need to better Fleetwood’s result or win and hope Morecambe lose if they have any chance of beating the drop.

Rotherham are hoping to exit the division at the other end and they have plenty of permutations as well.

Matching MK Dons’ result at Plymouth will definitely see them promoted while they could lose and still go up if the Dons draw. If they win and Wigan draw or lose, the Millers will be champions.

Boss Paul Warne has no fresh injury concerns, with Josh Vickers (hand), Mickel Miller and Will Grigg (both hamstring) all out.

Striker Freddie Ladapo looks set to be frozen out again, having been dropped for the last two games.

