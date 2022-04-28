Graham Potter determined for Brighton to finish season strongly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Graham Potter determined for Brighton to finish season strongly

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 3.57pm
Graham Potter does not want to take his foot off the gas as the season draws to a close (Aaron Chown/PA)
Graham Potter does not want to take his foot off the gas as the season draws to a close (Aaron Chown/PA)

Brighton boss Graham Potter intends finishing the season with a flourish even though his team appear safe from Premier League relegation.

Potter is preparing for Saturday’s trip to Wolves with Brighton sitting in 11th place, 12 points above the bottom three, but refuses to use the game to assess some fringe players in his squad.

“Picking the best team and competing for the three points is my priority,” Potter said.

“Every point in this league is important, you have to pick the team that gives you the best chance.”

Potter has been plotting a way through the watertight Wolves defence as Brighton continue their push to finish in the top half of the table.

“Only the top three have conceded less than Wolves. That’s a foundation to pick up points and they’re now competing for a European spot,” he said.

Yves Bissouma returns from suspension for the trip to the Midlands but Jeremy Sarmiento has been ruled out by a hamstring problem.

Tariq Lamptey has resumed full training after overcoming a knee injury and it is hoped he will be available.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier