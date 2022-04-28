Mark Warburton does not expect to be QPR manager next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Mark Warburton does not expect to be QPR manager next season

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 4.45pm
QPR boss Mark Warburton expects to leave the club in the summer (Mike Egerton/PA)
QPR boss Mark Warburton does not expect to be at the club next season.

Warburton is out of contract in the summer and has yet to have any discussions about a new deal.

The former Nottingham Forest and Brentford manager, whose side face Sheffield United on Friday night, believes that is indicative that the club will not be renewing his services.

Rangers were in contention for promotion to the Premier League at the end of January as they were two points off the top two, but a crippling amount of injuries has seen them slide away.

Despite winning just three of their last 16 games, they still have an outside chance of reaching the play-offs with two games to go, though need several teams above them to drop points.

Asked if he has had any discussions with the club over a new contract, he told a press conference on Thursday: “I’ve had no comments at all. I’ve had no comments at all about next season so I am sure you can take from that what you will.

“I think if that (staying) was the case, communication about contract talks would already have been held.

“I don’t expect to be here (next season) but I will do the job to the best I can from here and see what happens after that.”

Warburton, who took over at Loftus Road in 2019, says it is the owners’ prerogative to change manager and will remain respectful of his position between now and the end of his contract.

“My job, rest assured, is that while you are in post you do the job to the best of your ability and that will always be the case,” he added.

“We’ve all got flaws and faults, but I can honestly say that will never change and whatever job I am in I will be very fastidious and you do the job to the best of your ability.

“But the owners write the cheques, it’s their money that goes into a football club and whether you agree or disagree, it doesn’t matter, it’s their choice, and it’s their prerogative.

“They live and die by decisions and when you are fortunate enough to be in situ you just try and do your best you can.”

