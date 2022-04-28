Matt Crooks back from suspension as Middlesbrough prepare to play host to Stoke By Press Association April 28 2022, 4.57pm Matt Crooks returns from suspension for Middlesbrough (Will Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Matt Crooks is back available for Middlesbrough as they prepare to host Stoke. The midfielder returns from a three-match suspension and is an option for Boro boss Chris Wilder. Dael Fry could also be involved after making progress from a calf injury, while defender Grant Hall was able to start on the bench against Cardiff after returning from a hamstring problem. Boro are sat just outside of the Championship play-off places in seventh. Stoke assistant manager Dean Holden could make changes as the Potters travel to Teesside. Holden revealed in his pre-match press conference that there are “one or two niggles” within the squad and he could tweak the side. Nick Powell is edging closer to a return having played 45 minutes for the under-23 side and has been in training this week. Defenders Liam Moore and Harry Souttar are sidelined with injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier QPR suffering from injury crisis as they take on Sheffield United Chris Wilder pleased to see Middlesbrough keep their play-off hopes alive Middlesbrough close in on play-off places with home win against Cardiff Middlesbrough hopeful Marcus Tavernier and Dael Fry will be fit to face Cardiff