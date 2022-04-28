Elliott Bennett assessed as Shrewsbury prepare to host promotion-chasing Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Elliott Bennett assessed as Shrewsbury prepare to host promotion-chasing Wigan

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 5.19pm
Shrewsbury’s Elliott Bennett (left) has been recovering from an ankle injury (Isaac Parkin/PA).
Shrewsbury's Elliott Bennett (left) has been recovering from an ankle injury (Isaac Parkin/PA).

Shrewsbury have been assessing Elliott Bennett ahead of their season-concluding clash with Sky Bet League One leaders Wigan on Saturday.

The wing-back has been missing for the last two games while recovering from an ankle injury.

The Shrews have also been without Ethan Ebanks-Landell (knee) and David Davis (ankle).

Steve Cotterill’s men head into their final match of the campaign lying 17th in the table.

There is a chance of James McClean returning to action for Wigan at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The winger has been working towards fitness after suffering a knee injury against Bolton on April 2.

Curtis Tilt (hamstring), Tom Bayliss (groin) and Josh Magennis (Achilles) remain unavailable.

Leam Richardson’s Latics will guarantee automatic promotion by claiming a point from the contest, with them currently lying three clear of third-placed MK Dons, while they are two ahead of second-placed Rotherham.

