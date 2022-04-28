Lloyd Jones available for Cambridge’s clash with Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Lloyd Jones available for Cambridge’s clash with Cheltenham

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 5.37pm
Cambridge successfully appealed against Lloyd Jones’ red card at Sunderland (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Cambridge successfully appealed against Lloyd Jones’ red card at Sunderland (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Cambridge defender Lloyd Jones is available for the final game of the season at home against Cheltenham after his red card last week was overturned.

Jones was shown a straight red card in the 5-1 defeat at Sunderland when conceding an early penalty, but the club successfully appealed against his dismissal.

It is welcome news for the U’s as fellow centre-backs Greg Taylor (ankle) and Sam Sherring (groin) remain sidelined.

Defender Harrison Dunk will not return after missing the last three games with a gashed shin.

Cheltenham will check on midfielder Conor Thomas, who has missed the last two matches through injury and illness.

Manager Michael Duff has no new injury or suspension worries after last week’s home defeat to Bolton and will choose from a similar squad.

Midfielder Matty Blair is unlikely to feature due to a groin strain.

Defender Ben Williams remains unavailable as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

