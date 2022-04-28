Lloyd Jones available for Cambridge’s clash with Cheltenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cambridge defender Lloyd Jones is available for the final game of the season at home against Cheltenham after his red card last week was overturned.

Jones was shown a straight red card in the 5-1 defeat at Sunderland when conceding an early penalty, but the club successfully appealed against his dismissal.

It is welcome news for the U’s as fellow centre-backs Greg Taylor (ankle) and Sam Sherring (groin) remain sidelined.

Defender Harrison Dunk will not return after missing the last three games with a gashed shin.

Cheltenham will check on midfielder Conor Thomas, who has missed the last two matches through injury and illness.

Manager Michael Duff has no new injury or suspension worries after last week’s home defeat to Bolton and will choose from a similar squad.

Midfielder Matty Blair is unlikely to feature due to a groin strain.

Defender Ben Williams remains unavailable as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.