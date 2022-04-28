Crewe appoint interim boss Alex Morris as permanent manager By Press Association April 28 2022, 5.41pm Alex Morris (left) has been named Crewe manager on a permanent basis (Danny Lawson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Crewe have announced the appointment of Alex Morris as manager on a permanent basis, with Lee Bell working as his assistant. Morris had been on an interim contract since the club parted company with David Artell following their relegation from Sky Bet League One. Chairman Charles Grant said: “Alex and Lee are the ideal choice for our club and I’m delighted that they have agreed to lead the first team. “Together, they have well over 50 years of experience in the game and know exactly what is required to deliver success for Crewe Alexandra. “The board and management team will be working hard to make next season a positive one for our supporters.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Ralf Rangnick appointed Austria boss but will continue Man Utd consultancy Denis Law nearly choked on his pint when he learned of free transfer from Man Utd Tranmere’s Calum MacDonald and Kieron Morris set to return after suspension Mark Hughes delighted to get first home win as Bradford manager