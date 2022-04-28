Oxford to check on Herbie Kane and Mark Sykes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Oxford to check on Herbie Kane and Mark Sykes

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 6.05pm
Oxford’s Herbie Kane came off at half-time during the loss to Rotherham last weekend (Tim Goode/PA).
Oxford’s Herbie Kane came off at half-time during the loss to Rotherham last weekend (Tim Goode/PA).

Oxford will check on midfielders Herbie Kane and Mark Sykes as they prepare to finish their League One campaign by hosting Doncaster on Saturday.

Kane came off at half-time in the 2-1 loss at Rotherham last weekend due to a thigh problem, and Sykes then followed in the second half because of a hamstring issue.

Sam Baldock is closing in on full fitness after a knee injury but James Henry, Alex Gorrin and Jamie Hanson are sidelined.

The Rotherham game left Karl Robinson’s eighth-placed U’s unable to make the play-offs.

Doncaster, who are all but relegated, have been monitoring Mipo Odubeko ahead of Saturday’s contest.

The forward, having scored in each of the previous two matches, missed Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burton due to illness.

Tommy Rowe remains unavailable, with the midfielder set to undergo hernia surgery.

Gary McSheffrey’s second-bottom Rovers are three points adrift of safety with a goal difference 27 worse than 20th-placed Fleetwood.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier