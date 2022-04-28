James Wade edges Jonny Clayton in thrilling final to claim Premier League win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
James Wade edges Jonny Clayton in thrilling final to claim Premier League win

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 10.59pm
James Wade won the Premier League round in Dublin (Steven Paston/PA)
James Wade won a thrilling final to take victory against Jonny Clayton in the Cazoo Premier League at Dublin’s 3Arena.

Wade had defeated Michael Van Gerwen in his quarter-final opener before going on to edge past Clayton 6-5 in the final for his second win of the competition.

Wade raced into a 2-0 lead as he broke in the second leg with a 118 finish, only for Clayton to break straight back and then take the next three legs to lead 4-2.

An 11-darter for Clayton took him within one leg of victory but Wade fought back from 5-3 behind to level the match before taking victory in the decider.

Wade was in sensational form in the first semi-final as he set a personal-highest average on TV of 114.73 with a 6-1 demolition of Gerwyn Price.

In the other semi-final, a 140 checkout by Clayton saw him draw level at 1-1 against Michael Smith but the latter hit back to lead the Premier League champion 4-1. Clayton’s response was to take the next five legs to seal a dramatic 6-4 win.

In a thrilling opening match, Wade survived two match darts to edge out Van Gerwen 6-5. The ‘Machine’ needed two darts at double six before taking the deciding leg.

In game two, Price gave his Premier League campaign a boost with a 6-3 defeat of Jue Cullen, with a 117 checkout from the world number two extending his early advantage to 4-1 from which Cullen could not recover.

Smith kept his play-off alive by taking four successive legs to defeat Gary Anderson 6-2 in game three and add some much-needed points to his total.

A 141 checkout helped Peter Wright level things at 2-2 against Clayton in the other quarter-final but the league leader responded by taking the next three legs before closing out a 6-3 victory against the world champion.

