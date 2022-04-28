West Ham investigate reports of attack on German commentators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
West Ham investigate reports of attack on German commentators

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 12.07am
West Ham are investigating an alleged attack on German commentators (Nick Potts/PA)
West Ham are investigating allegations that two German commentators were attacked during the first leg of West Ham’s Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt at London Stadium.

Reports emerged during the game that the broadcasters were attacked after Michail Antonio had pulled the Hammers level in the 21st minute of the 2-1 defeat.

The pair, said to have been commentating on the match for German radio, were moved to a different broadcasting position at half-time.

London Stadium
West Ham suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first leg (Nick Potts/PA)

According to reports in German newspaper Bild, the reporters commented live on air that one of their headsets was ripped off and thrown on the floor.

A West Ham spokesperson said: “The club is aware of the incident and will be working to identify the offender.

“In line with our zero-tolerance approach, anyone identified will have their details passed to the police.

“They will be given an indefinite ban and be unable to enter London Stadium and travel with the club. There is no place for this kind of behaviour.”

