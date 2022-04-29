Football rumours: Burnley eyeing Wayne Rooney to succeed Sean Dyche

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Football rumours: Burnley eyeing Wayne Rooney to succeed Sean Dyche

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 7.15am
Wayne Rooney is reportedly Burnley’s first choice to take over from former manager Sean Dyche (Richard Sellers/PA)
What the papers say

Wayne Rooney is reportedly Burnley’s first choice to take over from former manager Sean Dyche. According to The Sun, the Derby manager heads a list of candidates which includes Middlesbrough’s Chris Wilder and Alex Neil of Sunderland. The paper says bosses at the club believe Rooney’s stature in the game could help with attracting players, while the ex-England striker’s desire to coach in the Premier League is well known.

The Daily Mail reports Liverpool are considering a summer move for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a big fan of the 22-year-old, while the club’s transfer focus is on bolstering the central midfield.

Ruben Neves file photo
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves could be heading for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United have been invited to make an offer for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. The Manchester Evening News says the club expect to lose the 25-year-old in the off-season, with Neves’ representatives making it known they would welcome an approach from the Red Devils, who are in need of a defensive midfielder.

Staying with United, The Sun, via, Calciomercato, reports Napoli are set to snub a permanent transfer deal for on-loan defender Axel Tuanzebe. The injury-plagued 24-year-old has hardly played for the club since moving to Italy in January.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paulo Dybala: Incoming Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag wants to sign the Juventus forward, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Manchester United v Juventus – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Old Trafford
Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus (Martin Rickett/PA)

Victor Osimhen: La Repubblica reports the Red Devils are willing to fork out as much as £84m for the Napoli striker.

