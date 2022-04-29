It’s like a second home – Fabian Schar delighted to extend contract at Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
It’s like a second home – Fabian Schar delighted to extend contract at Newcastle

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 8.41am
Fabian Schar will stay on Tyneside for another two years (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fabian Schar will stay on Tyneside for another two years (Mike Egerton/PA)

Switzerland defender Fabian Schar has signed a new two-year contract at Newcastle.

The 30-year-old, who joined Newcastle following Deportivo La Coruna’s relegation from LaLiga in July 2018, has been at the heart of the Magpies’ resurgence under head coach Eddie Howe.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said the centre-half on the club’s website. “It’s what I always wanted – to stay here to play for this unbelievable club.

“Since my first day in Newcastle, I felt so comfortable; it’s like a second home and now to stay here for some more years, I’m delighted.”

Schar, who has been capped by his country 69 times, was on the periphery at St James’ Park under Steve Bruce, starting on just two occasions earlier in the campaign before Howe took charge in November.

He has since started in all but two of Howe’s 24 games in charge in domestic competitions, impressing at the heart of defence as Newcastle have shaken off relegation fears in a late-season surge.

“I’ve been delighted with Fabian’s form,” added Howe, whose side currently sit ninth in the Premier League table.

“He is the ultimate professional and a hugely important player in our dressing room.

“I’m delighted he has committed himself to the club. He is very driven for future success and I’m pleased he will be a part of our future.”

